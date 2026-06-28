Keeping pets safe in hot weather: It’s not just about the heat

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Hotter, drier weather is not just uncomfortable, but also poses health risks for pets well beyond a sweaty walk.

SINGAPORE – If you have been sweating through your morning dog walks lately, brace yourself.

It may be about to get worse as El Nino conditions are present and likely to strengthen in the coming months.

Singapore and the surrounding region can expect hotter and drier weather from June to September.

For pet owners, this forecast matters more than you might think.

Hotter, drier weather is not just uncomfortable, but also poses health risks for pets that extend well beyond a sweaty walk.

My dog seems fine in the heat. Should I still be worried?

Yes. Dogs cannot tell us when they are struggling, and by the time symptoms appear, heatstroke may already be setting in.

Heatstroke occurs when your pet’s body temperature rises to dangerous levels, and it is an emergency, with mortality rates ranging from 25 per cent to 50 per cent.

Pets are more susceptible to ground heat because a large part of their bodies is in close contact with the hot ground.

Singapore’s high humidity also reduces the effectiveness of panting as an evaporative cooling mechanism in dogs, so even a dog that looks like it is coping may be in trouble. Flat-faced breeds, such as French bulldogs and pugs, older pets and overweight animals are especially vulnerable.

Before your next walk, try this: Place the back of your hand on the pavement and hold it there for seven seconds. If you cannot do so comfortably, it is too hot for your dog’s paws and likely too hot for a walk altogether.

Stick to early morning or late evening walks, ensure your pet has access to fresh drinking water, and never leave it in a parked car.

If your pet shows signs of heatstroke – excessive panting, weakness, vomiting, tremors or collapse – remember this: cool first, transport second. Move it to a shaded spot, apply cool (not ice-cold) tap water over its body, then take it to a vet, even if it seems to recover.

How do I keep my pet comfortable at home in the heat?

Homes in Singapore can get surprisingly warm, especially in the afternoon, when the sun’s intensity is at its strongest. A few simple adjustments can go a long way towards keeping your pets, such as dogs, cats and birds, comfortable.

Ensure rooms that your pets spend time in are well-ventilated, whether through air-conditioning, fans or open windows with secure grilles.

Avoid leaving them in enclosed rooms that receive direct afternoon sun, as these can heat up quickly even with the windows open.

Position bird cages away from direct sunlight and ensure there is adequate airflow around them.

For dogs, a cooling mat is a worthwhile investment available at most pet shops.

Cats may also appreciate a cool, tiled surface to rest on. Many will naturally seek this out, so keeping a room with tiled flooring accessible can help them self-regulate their temperature.

Clean drinking water should be refreshed at least daily, as pets tend to drink more in the heat.

What does El Nino have to do with my pet’s health beyond the heat?

Quite a lot, actually. Warmer conditions create the perfect environment for disease-carrying insects and ticks to thrive. This is the hidden risk many pet owners miss.

Mosquitoes thrive in warm weather and can transmit heartworm disease, a serious, potentially fatal condition affecting the heart and lungs of dogs. It is preventable with a monthly tablet or spot-on treatment, or an injection that offers up to 12 months of continuous protection. If your pet is not on heartworm prevention, now is the time to speak to your vet.

Ticks are another warm-weather hazard, particularly after walks on grassy areas. They can transmit pathogens that cause diseases in dogs, such as ehrlichiosis and babesiosis, which can cause severe anaemia and bleeding if untreated.

After an outdoor walk, run your fingers through your dog’s fur, paying close attention to the ears, between the toes and around the collar. If you find a tick, use fine-tipped tweezers to grasp it as close to the skin as possible and pull steadily upwards without twisting or crushing it.

Beyond manual checks, there are several effective tick-prevention options , including oral chewable tablets, spot-on treatments and an injection. Some combination products provide protection against heartworm, ticks, fleas and intestinal worms. Your vet can advise the best option for your pet’s lifestyle and health status. Manual checks should still be done, even if your pet is on tick preventatives.

An El Nino year means we all need to be a little more vigilant, and that includes how we care for our pets.

Keeping your home comfortable for your pet in warmer weather does not require much effort – just a little thought and planning.