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Keep that toilet break to 10 minutes: 4 things to know about haemorrhoids

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Chronic constipation induces people to strain in order to move their bowels and increases the risk of haemorrhoids.

Chronic constipation induces people to strain in order to move their bowels and increases the risk of haemorrhoids.

PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

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Akshita Nanda

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  • Haemorrhoids affect one in three Singaporeans and can significantly impact quality of life.
  • To reduce risk, avoid straining on the toilet for over 10 minutes, maintain a high-fibre diet, stay hydrated and exercise regularly.
  • Treatment options range from lifestyle changes to medication to surgery, with laser procedures offering reduced risks and faster recovery, improving patient outcomes.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – If you are straining to move your bowels, get off the toilet and try again, doctors say. Struggling for 10 minutes or more can lead to haemorrhoids developing.

Haemorrhoids, also known as piles, occur when blood vessels in the anal canal engorge and swell because of increased pressure on the abdomen.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.