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Chronic constipation induces people to strain in order to move their bowels and increases the risk of haemorrhoids.

SINGAPORE – If you are straining to move your bowels, get off the toilet and try again, doctors say. Struggling for 10 minutes or more can lead to haemorrhoids developing.

Haemorrhoids, also known as piles, occur when blood vessels in the anal canal engorge and swell because of increased pressure on the abdomen.