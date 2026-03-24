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Keep that toilet break to 10 minutes: 4 things to know about haemorrhoids
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- Haemorrhoids affect one in three Singaporeans and can significantly impact quality of life.
- To reduce risk, avoid straining on the toilet for over 10 minutes, maintain a high-fibre diet, stay hydrated and exercise regularly.
- Treatment options range from lifestyle changes to medication to surgery, with laser procedures offering reduced risks and faster recovery, improving patient outcomes.
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SINGAPORE – If you are straining to move your bowels, get off the toilet and try again, doctors say. Struggling for 10 minutes or more can lead to haemorrhoids developing.
Haemorrhoids, also known as piles, occur when blood vessels in the anal canal engorge and swell because of increased pressure on the abdomen.