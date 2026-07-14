K-pop star Sandara Park to meet fans at Orchard Central

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Sandara Park is set to meet fans at Orchard Central’s Level 1 Atrium at 7pm.

SINGAPORE – K-pop fans will be able to get up close with Sandara Park of girl group 2NE1 when she is in Singapore on July 17.

The South Korean singer is set to visit the Basketball Association of Singapore (BAS) in the morning for a private event, before making an appearance at Orchard Central’s Level 1 Atrium at 7pm.

In a statement on July 14 , Far East Organization said Park’s meet-and-greet session at the Orchard Road mall is part of a series of activities in the lead-up to National Day, known as Singapore Playdate.

Far East Malls, together with home-grown creative brand Pigeoncrafts, will be bringing local childhood memories to life through “playful experiences and interactive installations”, it said.

Fifty eligible shoppers will stand a chance to attend the meet-and-greet experience with Park, which will include a group photo opportunity.

In an update on July 15, organisers said that the original scheduled hi-touch session with Park will now be a hi-bye greeting on stage. Instead of having the opportunity to high-five the singer as she walks past, winners can only wave to her, with no physical interaction.

To qualify, shoppers need to spend a minimum of $100 in a single receipt at Orchard Central on July 17 between 11am and 5pm.

They will have to verify their receipt by uploading it on the shopFarEast mobile app and also present it at the mall’s Level 1 Atrium between 12.30pm and 5pm that day.

Each receipt can be used only once, and the session is limited to the first 50 qualifying shoppers.

Eligible shoppers who have registered for the meet-and-greet session will also stand a chance to win an autographed photo by Park.

Park, known by her stage name Dara, also visited Singapore in January. She documented her trip to the Republic in an Instagram post, with the caption: “I (heart emoji) SG.”

In August 2025, she performed at Waterbomb Singapore 2025 with her fellow 2NE1 members.