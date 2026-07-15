K-pop group Big Bang names world tour XX: Cosmos

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Big Bang’s agency released posters announcing the tour dates and venues on July 15.

SEOUL – K-pop boy band Big Bang on July 15 revealed XX: Cosmos as the title of its upcoming world tour, saying it symbolises the group’s two-decade journey and the new chapter that lies ahead, YG Entertainment said.

The agency released posters announcing the tour dates and venues, with the Philippines capital Manila newly added to the itinerary.

According to YG Entertainment, the bandmates themselves contributed ideas for the tour’s title.

The logo was unveiled in teaser posters released following the group’s Coachella performance in April.

“’XX’ symbolises the two decades Big Bang has shared with fans since its debut, while ‘Cosmos’ represents the universal principles of connection, relationships and continuity,” YG Entertainment said.

“The title embodies Big Bang’s 20-year musical journey along with fans, echoing the meaning of ‘cosmos’, as all that has existed, exists and will exist.”

The world tour kicks off with three days of concerts in Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, from Aug 21 to 23, before heading to 19 cities worldwide for a total of 33 shows.

It marks Big Bang’s first world tour in nine years, since the Last Dance world tour in 2017. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK