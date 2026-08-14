K-pop agency JYP terminates contract with Xdinary Heroes’ Gunil after insult allegations

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The announcement came after a woman, who identified herself as Gunil’s former girlfriend, posted allegations to an online community on Aug 12.

SEOUL – K-pop Agency JYP Entertainment has terminated its exclusive contract with Xdinary Heroes member Gunil, resulting in his departure from the rock band less than a day after a woman claiming to be his former girlfriend posted allegations that he privately berated fans and bad-mouthed his bandmates.

JYP Entertainment announced the decision on Aug 13 , saying it had “deeply recognised the gravity” of a recent matter involving the 27-year-old drummer and band leader following “thorough discussions” with him.

“As a result, we determined that it would be difficult to continue team activities together, and we have decided to terminate his exclusive contract,” the agency said in a statement.

“Effective today, Gunil will leave Xdinary Heroes and conclude his activities with the group. We sincerely apologize to our fans for the concern this sudden news may have caused.”

Xdinary Heroes will continue as a five-member group. JYP Entertainment said it would “provide unwavering support across every front so the remaining members can focus on their music in a stable environment”.

The announcement came after a woman, who identified herself as Gunil’s former girlfriend, posted allegations to an online community on Aug 12 , along with screenshots of chat messages and audio recordings. She alleged that Gunil routinely disparaged fans and criticided his bandmates in private – behaviour she said contrasted sharply with his public persona.

“He always cursed at fans in front of me. He’s completely different offstage than how he comes across on broadcasts,” she wrote, adding that what she shared was “toned down”.

In one audio recording, a voice alleged to be Gunil’s says, “I want to slap them,” while complaining that critical comments from fans make it “impossible not to resent them”.

The woman also posted additional chat logs and videos, as well as an AI-generated summary of a phone call with the singer, in an effort to support her claim that she had been in a relationship with Gunil.

Amid the controversy, organisers of Japan’s Summer Sonic 2026 announced on Aug 13 that Xdinary Heroes had withdrawn from its scheduled performances in Tokyo on Aug 14 and Osaka on Aug 16 , citing JYP Entertainment’s announcement of Gunil’s departure.

A graduate of Berklee College of Music, Gunil debuted as Xdinary Heroes’ drummer and leader in 2021. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK