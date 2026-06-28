K Bhagyaraj, Tamil cinema’s ‘king of screenplay’, dies at 73 after cardiac arrest

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

K Bhagyaraj acted in more than 75 films and directed over 25, and edited the weekly magazine Bhagya.

Veteran Tamil film-maker, actor and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj died in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on June 27 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 73.

Bhagyaraj was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai’s Greenways area after suffering a cardiopulmonary cardiac arrest. He died later that day despite treatment.

His death prompted condolences from across the Tamil film industry, with actors, directors and political leaders remembering his contributions to cinema.

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was among the first to pay tribute. In a post on X, he described Bhagyaraj’s death as a major loss to the world of cinema.

Bhagyaraj was born on January 7, 1953. His screenplays, often built around middle-class families and relationships, became his signature.

Before turning director, he worked as an assistant to film-maker Bharathiraja. His first film as director, Suvarillatha Chithirangal, was released in 1979.

Bhagyaraj went on to direct several acclaimed films, including Andha 7 Naatkal (1981), Mundhanai Mudichu (1983), Chinna Veedu (1985) and Enga Chinna Rasa (1987). The last of these inspired remakes in multiple Indian languages, including the Hindi film Beta.

Over a career spanning decades, Bhagyaraj acted in more than 75 films and directed over 25. Besides film-making, he worked as a producer, authored novels and edited the weekly magazine Bhagya. He also won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for Mundhanai Mudichu.

Film personalities remember K Bhagyaraj

Actor Suhasini Mani Ratnam, who visited Bhagyaraj’s residence after his death, recalled meeting him recently at actress Khushbu Sundar’s daughter’s wedding in Goa.

“Bhagyaraj sir very happily joined us at the wedding of actress Khushbu’s daughter at Goa. While he returned on the night of June 25, we all returned only yesterday evening. He was very happy,” she told reporters.

Suhasini said Bhagyaraj had gone for his morning walk on June 27 and complained of chest pain after returning home. He was then taken to hospital, where he died.

Actor Simran described the news as heartbreaking.

“A visionary film-maker, brilliant storyteller, and exceptional actor. He brought laughter, warmth, and meaningful social messages through his work. Tamil cinema has lost one of its finest creative minds. My thoughts and prayers are with his family & loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti,” she wrote on X.

Actor Harish Kalyan said Bhagyaraj’s films and writing would continue to inspire generations.

Sibi Sathyaraj called his death “a huge loss to the film industry”, while actor-director Raghava Lawrence said Bhagyaraj’s contribution to Indian cinema would never be forgotten.

Actor Khushbu Sundar remembered her personal association with the film-maker, writing, “Rest in peace sir. My funny moments with you will remain etched in my memory forever. I will miss you.”

Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, former actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, as well as a daughter, Saranya, and son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. THE STATESMAN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK