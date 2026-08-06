K-actor Kim Woo-bin returns to TV with popular webtoon remake

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Kim Woo-bin, the Hallyu star behind K-drama classics such as Uncontrollably Fond and The Heirs, is returning to television for the first time in four years.

The actor is set to star in tvN’s upcoming drama Gift, which follows a former professional baseball pitching coach who gains a special ability after an unexpected accident and takes over a high school baseball team ranked last nationwide.

Described by tvN as a coming-of-age sports drama, the series depicts characters navigating self-discovery and personal growth. It is adapted from the popular Kakao Webtoon series of the same name.

Kim will play Jung Min-yong, the former professional baseball pitching coach who gains the supernatural ability to recognise a person’s baseball talent at a glance. After leaving the professional league, he takes charge of the country’s lowest-ranked high school team and sets out to transform it.

Gift marks Kim’s return to television following his role in tvN’s hit human drama Our Blues, in which he starred as Park Jung-joon alongside Shin Min-a, Lee Byung-hun and Han Ji-min.

The series is slated to premiere in the second half of 2026. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK