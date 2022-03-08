Jump in demand for cough and cold medication in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The demand for fever, cough and cold medications has soared at pharmacies as Singapore continues to see a high number of Covid-19 cases daily, with 13,520 cases reported on Monday (Feb 7).

Three pharmacy chains here told The Straits Times (ST) they have seen a jump in the sales of medication used to treat cough and cold.

At seven out of 10 pharmacies in the central and eastern areas that ST checked on Monday, the shelves that stocked cough and cold medicine were largely empty.

At Watsons, there has been an overall increase in the sales of over-the-counter medication last month over January, with a 100 per cent rise in sales of items such as cough medicine, throat spray and vitamin C, says a spokesman for the health and beauty retail chain.

"We are working tirelessly with suppliers for stock replenishment, and new shipments are expected this month if there are no disruptions," says the spokesman.

A check of the Watsons online store on Tuesday morning showed that some brands of cough relief patches, cough syrups and vitamin C tablets were sold out on the website.

Ms Anjali Rani, a tuition teacher, had to visit three pharmacies before she found lozenges, cough syrup and fever patches.

"Several rows of shelves stocking general medications were sparse, so it was quite a hunt to get some medicine," says the 40-year-old, whose husband is recovering from Covid-19 at home.

At Guardian pharmacy, sales of lozenges, vitamin C and medications to treat cough and cold symptoms went up by more than 50 per cent last month over January.

While such products were out of stock at three Guardian stores that ST visited, a check on its online store on Tuesday showed that lozenges as well as medications for cold, cough and sore throat were still available.

Unity, which is managed by supermarket chain FairPrice, also saw an increase in demand for medications, especially those for cough and fever, since the beginning of the year, says a spokesman.

Over on e-commerce platforms Lazada and Shopee, cough, cold and fever medications were still available as of yesterday morning.