Journey the Inca Trail, admire orchids from Machu Picchu at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE – Prepare for an expedition through Peru’s Inca Trail, with breathtaking sights of Andean cloud forest orchids and replicas of pre-Incan relics.

More than 30 rare orchid species and hybrids found in Machu Picchu, a 15th-century Unesco World Heritage site, will be on display at Gardens by the Bay’s Cloud Forest for the Orchids Of Machu Picchu exhibition from Friday (Aug 18) to Feb 18, 2024.

Live Peruvian orchid specimens will be laid out in a circle measuring 5m in diameter in the form of an orquidario, the Spanish word for orchid garden. Each species will be represented by a cluster of two or three plants.

At the centre of the orquidario will be a miniature model of the iconic Machu Picchu citadel.

Some 80 Peruvian orchids preserved in acrylic will be on display along with the live specimens. They are on loan from Mr Jose Koechlin, chief executive of Inkaterra, a Peruvian eco-tourism company, and this is the first time they are being seen outside of Peru.

Gardens by the Bay’s senior researcher and horticulturalist Shawn Tay, who designed the set-up with his team, says: “We chose to display the orchids with an orquidario because it would be the best way for visitors to get up close and personal with the plants.

“The 80 species which are presented in acrylic flower quite infrequently. To obtain live specimens of those orchid species is almost impossible.”

One of the most spectacular orchids to go on display is the vibrant orange Waqanki (meaning “you will cry” in the Quechuan language), which can grow up to 20cm.

Its unusual name comes from a Quechuan legend of an Incan princess, whose forbidden love for a common soldier led to his death because of her disapproving father, the king. It is said that the Waqanki orchid bloomed wherever the princess’ tears landed.