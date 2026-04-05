Shelter Star Of The Month: Jojo the Singapore Special

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SINGAPORE – Jojo is a spritely and big-hearted 1½-year-old male Singapore Special who loves to be near people.

He was found abandoned and tethered to a steel cabinet at a bonsai nursery when he was about six months old.

His affection towards people is often mistaken for being too hyper, leading to him being returned to the shelter twice by families who found his puppy energy overwhelming.

Jojo, who is now in the final stages of puppyhood, has mellowed and is displaying a calmer personality.

The handsome dog remains a friendly and loyal boy who thrives on touch, connection and routine. Jojo is HDB-approved and trainable. He is suitable for a small household of one to two adults, preferably with no children, elderly members or other pets.

For more information, contact Chained Dog Awareness Singapore at str.sg/tgTS. It is a non-profit organisation that aims to draw attention to the plight of many confined and chained dogs across Singapore.