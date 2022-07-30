Jimmy Lin may regain mobility in six months

Updated
Published
7 min ago

LONDON • Actor Johnny Depp's debut art collection, Friends & Heroes, sold out within hours for £3 million (S$5 million) on Thursday.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star announced the launch on Instagram without fanfare and simply shared a link to the website of art gallery Castle Fine Art.

Due to overwhelming response, the website temporarily crashed before all 780 pieces of the signed limited-edition silkscreen artworks were sold, marking record sales for the gallery.

The four pieces released depicted famous people who had inspired Depp - singer-songwriter Bob Dylan, actress Elizabeth Taylor, actor Al Pacino and The Rolling Stones' Keith Richards.

The gallery's website described Depp's style as being at "the intersection of Pop Art and Street Art".

They were sold either as individual pieces (£3,950) or a collection of all four (£14,950).

Depp, 59, said: "I've always used art to express my feelings and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire.

"My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves."

After the conclusion of Depp's high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, 36, last month, which he won, he had gone on tour with British musician Jeff Beck and collaborated on an album, 18, with him.

Earlier this month, he launched a series of non-fungible tokens, Never Fear Truth. These featured his artwork of famous pals such as director Tim Burton and writer Hunter S. Thompson and raised £660,000 for charity.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 30, 2022, with the headline Jimmy Lin may regain mobility in six months. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top