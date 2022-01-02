Jay Park sparks retirement rumours after shutting Instagram account

SEOUL - Hip-hop star Jay Park, who stepped down as CEO of his music labels last Friday (Dec 31), has further fuelled talk that he is retiring from show business.

One day after releasing a shocking statement that he would no longer be heading the two labels he founded, AOMG and H1ghr Music, he shut his Instagram account with 5.6 million followers.

The American star, 34, rebranded himself as a solo singer and rapper after leaving K-pop boy band 2PM in 2010 and is an influential figure in South Korea's hip-hop and R&B scene.

In his statement, he wrote: "I know this may be shocking to a lot of people but I will remain as an advisor for both labels and we will continue to be a family and a crew."

The former judge on talent show Asia's Got Talent in 2017 and 2019 added: "I'm not perfect but I've always tried my best and I will continue to try my best."

His statement was also shared on his Twitter account, which has not been updated since Dec 31.

However, a day before that, he had posted a cryptic message: "If I ever retire or disappear, make sure to miss me."