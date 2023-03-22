Japanese label Anrealage unveils colour-changing clothes during Paris Fashion Week

The models first appeared on the runway in crisp, all-white fabrics but when a beam of light shone on the garments, bright colours and bold patterns emerged.

Japanese fashion label Anrealage unveiled its colour-changing Autumn/Winter 2023-24 collection during Paris Fashion Week, which ran from Feb 27 to March 7.

The colour-changing effect was achieved by making the clothes out of photochromic materials, which change colour when exposed to sunshine and ultraviolet rays, Anrealage said on its website.

Held at Théâtre de la Madeleine in central Paris on Feb 28, the show began with a procession of models wearing 1950s-inspired, all-white silhouettes.

When the last set of models came on stage, they were accompanied by two light strips that were lowered from the ceiling. A beam of ultraviolet light swept up on and down the length of their bodies to reveal brilliant colours and prints.

“As the intensity of natural sunlight is ever-changing, the colours are constantly shifting. These garments return to their original colour in around three minutes when no longer exposed to ultraviolet rays,” said Anrealage.

The collection includes a satin dress with an oversized crochet collar and pleated skirt, a lace jumpsuit and velvet cocoon coats that took on a new life with bright patterns in plaid, polka dots and checkerboard.

Anrealage was founded by Mr Kunihiko Morinaga in 2003, after the designer graduated from Waseda University’s school of social sciences.

Mr Morinaga, 43, has experimented with light-dependent, colour-changing materials for more than a decade. He has used it in past collections, including a collaboration with Italian luxury brand Fendi in 2021.

In another fashion show fusing art with technology, Parisian brand Coperni presented a spray-on liquid fibre dress onto the body of model Bella Hadid. The material used to create the dress was developed by spray-on fabric technology company Fabrican, which was founded in 2003 by Spanish scientist and fashion designer Manel Torres.