Japanese dance group Avantgardey spotted breaking out dance moves in Orchard Road

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Known as the “mysterious uniformed bobbed hair group”, Avantgardey was formed in February 2022.

SINGAPORE – Japanese dance group Avantgardey turned heads in Orchard Road on Feb 2 with a performance at a traffic crossing.

Eight of their members, with their signature navy pinafore uniforms and bob hairstyles, were seen dancing in formation on the crossing between Design Orchard and The Heeren at around 1.30pm .

The performance was captured by pedestrians and motorists who were waiting for the traffic light and videos have since been circulating online.

The post had over 27,000 likes and was shared over 12,000 times since it was published. While many of the over 640 comments were positive, some commented on the post that the group’s performance may be distracting for other road users.

A TikTok user also spotted the group dancing in the rooftop area of Design Orchard, with the caption: “You didn’t know who they were but you knew they were so damn cool.”

Avantgardey will perform its first solo show in Singapore on March 11 and 12 at The Theatre at Mediacorp as part of its Avantgardey Asia Tour 2026.

Known as the “mysterious uniformed bobbed hair group”, the all-female act was formed in February 2022 and has performed alongside artists like DJ Steve Aoki.

The group also participated in America’s Got Talent in 2023, and entered the finals as a wildcard act after it won the public vote.

Since then, the group has amassed 1.8 million followers on Instagram and 2.2 million followers on TikTok .

This is not Avantgardey’s first time in Singapore. Six members were seen performing while on a sampan ride at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands in February 2023 and the group has also posted on TikTok videos of members dancing at Gardens by the Bay in 2022.