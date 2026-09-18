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Japanese beef bowl chain Matsuya to open first Singapore outlet

Established in 1966, Matsuya is one of Japan’s three major chains alongside Yoshinoya and Sukiya.

SINGAPORE – Popular Japanese gyudon chain Matsuya appears set to make its Singapore debut in November.

A user posted a photo on X showing a storefront in Suntec City featuring Matsuya’s logo and the text “Opening in November 2026”.

“It’s not a drill! There’s Matsuya opening in Singapore!” the caption said.

Established in 1966, Matsuya is one of Japan’s three major chains alongside Yoshinoya and Sukiya.

Gyudon is a popular Japanese rice dish topped with thinly sliced beef and onions simmered in a mildly sweet sauce made from soy sauce, mirin and sugar.

Matsuya has over 1,200 restaurants across Japan and overseas outlets in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Its arrival would bring all three major Japanese gyudon chains to Singapore.

Netizens wondered how Matsuya would fare alongside Yoshinoya and Sukiya in Singapore, and some said they hoped the Singapore outlet would live up to Japan ’s standards.

Another Japanese restaurant chain that has sparked excitement locally is Hama Sushi, a major conveyor - belt sushi chain known for its budget-friendly plates.

Recent reports and social media posts suggest that the chain could open outlets at Pasir Ris Mall and Suntec City.