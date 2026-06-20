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US director and television creator James Burrows, who worked behind the scenes on beloved comedies such as Friends, Cheers and Taxi.

- US director and television creator James Burrows, who worked behind the scenes on Friends, Cheers, Taxi and many other beloved comedies, has died, People magazine reported on June 19. He was 85.

“We celebrate the extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James ‘Jimmy’ Burrows, who passed away peacefully today surrounded by his loving family,” his family said in a statement. The time and place of his death were not disclosed.

Burrows won 11 Emmy Awards for excellence in television and helmed more than 1,000 episodes of hit programmes, working as a director, producer and writer.

Burrows was among the early innovators of the multi-camera sitcom – short for situation comedy – when his prolific career began in the 1970s, directing episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Laverne & Shirley and The Bob Newhart Show.

His first Emmy came for directing Taxi, a groundbreaking comedy starring Danny DeVito, Andy Kaufman and Tony Danza, about the rough and tumble staff of a New York City taxicab company.

He directed 236 episodes and also co-created Cheers with long-time collaborator James Brooks, as well as its spin-off Frasier. His other hit shows include The Big Bang Theory, Mike & Molly, and 3rd Rock From The Sun.

Recently, Burrows took a rare step in front of the camera and starred as himself in The Comeback, reuniting with Friends star Lisa Kudrow for a show that pokes fun at life behind the scenes working on a sitcom in Hollywood.

“For more than five decades, Burrows was one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history. As a legendary director, mentor and creative force, he helped shape generations of comedy and brought immeasurable joy to audiences around the world,” his family said. AFP