Jacky Cheung KL concert: Fans disgruntled over seating arrangement

KUALA LUMPUR - Hong Kong’s God Of Songs Jacky Cheung has delighted fans in Malaysia after revealing that he will be performing six shows in Kuala Lumpur in August.

On Wednesday, concert organiser Unusual Entertainment took to Facebook to unveil the seating arrangements and prices of the tickets.

The cheapest ticket is RM388 (S$113) for Category 3, while the VIP ticket is priced at RM1,188 (S$348). Tickets for Categories 1 and 2 are priced at RM988 (S$289) and RM688 (S$201) respectively.

After the information was released, many fans flooded social media to complain about the seating arrangement, saying that there are too many VIP seats offered.

“There are only two zones in CAT 3. This proves that this concert is only for wealthy people,” said one netizen.

“More than half the seats are for VIPs. The cheapest tickets are RM388 and RM688. You guys are really making a lot of money,” said another netizen.

Additionally, many lamented that the prices of the tickets don’t match the seating arrangements.

A handful of fans said that the VIP seats – namely the ones in sections 301, 302 and 303 – were too expensive considering how far away they are from the stage.

Some have also pointed out that it didn’t make sense to pay RM988 for section 402 (Category 1) as it was sandwiched in between sections 401 and 403, which are RM688 Category 2 tickets.

“Is the colour for 402 wrong? Paying RM988 and sitting so far away from the stage,” said one netizen.

Another also joked: “Is section 402 equipped with a massage chair or what?”

“I’m sure those who bought the ticket for section 402 will feel uneasy when they look at those in section 401 which is just beside them. If you think about it, even Category 3 is not that far (from section 402),” another netizen said.

Cheung will be bringing his Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour to Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil over two weekends – Aug 11, 12, 13 and Aug 18,19 and 20.

Tickets will go on sale from May 26 at 10am. To book, call +603-9212 4202 or visit my.bookmyshow.com/. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK