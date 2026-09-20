It’s a great time to be a guy who loves his cat
Sophia June
- A growing number of American men, especially Generation Z, are embracing cat ownership, shifting the stereotype of cat owners and celebrating the idea of the "cat dad".
- Recent ad campaigns and public figures promote "cat dads" as emotionally literate and positive role models, challenging traditional views of masculinity and cat ownership.
- Some men adopt cats through partners or personal choice, but societal perceptions still vary; evolving attitudes reflect broader cultural changes about gender and pet ownership.
AI generated
IDAHO – A black shorthair cat walked right into Joseph Clayson’s apartment in Pocatello, Idaho, one night after he returned home from a long-haul trucking route.
He had always been a cat person. But that was when he became a cat dad.