Straitstimes.com header logo

It’s a great time to be a guy who loves his cat

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Joseph Clayson’s cats Smoke and Medivh travel with him in a special setup in his truck.

Joseph Clayson’s cats Smoke and Medivh travel with him in a special set-up in his truck.

PHOTOS: TRUCKIN_CAT/INSTAGRAM

Sophia June

  • A growing number of American men, especially Generation Z, are embracing cat ownership, shifting the stereotype of cat owners and celebrating the idea of the "cat dad".
  • Recent ad campaigns and public figures promote "cat dads" as emotionally literate and positive role models, challenging traditional views of masculinity and cat ownership.
  • Some men adopt cats through partners or personal choice, but societal perceptions still vary; evolving attitudes reflect broader cultural changes about gender and pet ownership.

AI generated

IDAHO – A black shorthair cat walked right into Joseph Clayson’s apartment in Pocatello, Idaho, one night after he returned home from a long-haul trucking route.

He had always been a cat person. But that was when he became a cat dad.

See more on

Pets

Animals

US lifestyle

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.