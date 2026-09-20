Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

It’s a great time to be a guy who loves his cat

Joseph Clayson’s cats Smoke and Medivh travel with him in a special set-up in his truck.

IDAHO – A black shorthair cat walked right into Joseph Clayson’s apartment in Pocatello, Idaho, one night after he returned home from a long-haul trucking route.

He had always been a cat person. But that was when he became a cat dad.