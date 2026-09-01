Is motion sickness preventable?

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Experts say there are ways to stave off that dreaded queasy feeling.

Historically associated with sailors reacting to the pitch, roll and yaw of ships, motion sickness now affects people in cars, trains, planes and even in space.

The symptoms can start within minutes of feeling movement and last for hours after it stops. Classic motion sickness often begins with feeling warm, sweaty and dizzy. You might also develop a headache or feel fatigued. As the condition worsens, nausea sets in and can lead to vomiting.