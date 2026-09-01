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Is motion sickness preventable?

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Experts say there are ways to stave off that dreaded queasy feeling.

Experts say there are ways to stave off that dreaded queasy feeling.

PHOTO: ERIC HELGAS/NYTIMES

Allessandra DiCorato

  • Motion sickness occurs due to conflicting signals between the eyes and inner ear or brain's expectations, causing symptoms like nausea and vomiting during movement.
  • Preventive measures include taking antihistamines before travel, using scopolamine patches, behavioural strategies like sitting centrally and focusing on the horizon.
  • Physical therapy for vestibular rehabilitation can help build tolerance over time, while some remedies like ginger, acupressure bracelets, and motion sickness glasses lack strong evidence of effectiveness.

AI generated

Historically associated with sailors reacting to the pitch, roll and yaw of ships, motion sickness now affects people in cars, trains, planes and even in space.

The symptoms can start within minutes of feeling movement and last for hours after it stops. Classic motion sickness often begins with feeling warm, sweaty and dizzy. You might also develop a headache or feel fatigued. As the condition worsens, nausea sets in and can lead to vomiting.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.