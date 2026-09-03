Is magnesium the new melatonin?

Little research has been done on whether magnesium helps with sleep.

NEW YORK – For decades, melatonin has been one of the most popular supplements for sleep. And it still is, with sales of sleep supplements containing the hormone nearing US$800 million (S$1.01 billion) in 2025, according to market research company NBJ.

But over the past few years, more and more people have become interested in taking the mineral magnesium for sleep. Some on social media claim that it offers a deeper, more restorative rest than melatonin, minus the morning grogginess.