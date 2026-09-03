Is magnesium the new melatonin?
Caroline Hopkins Legaspi
- Magnesium supplements for sleep are gaining popularity, with 2025 sales rising 17 per cent, partly due to concerns about melatonin's safety and inconsistent supplement quality.
- Research on magnesium's sleep benefits is limited and mixed; some studies show modest improvements, but results vary and may involve placebo effects.
- Melatonin has stronger evidence for certain sleep disorders, but experts advise caution with supplements, recommending medical consultation to avoid masking serious conditions.
AI generated
NEW YORK – For decades, melatonin has been one of the most popular supplements for sleep. And it still is, with sales of sleep supplements containing the hormone nearing US$800 million (S$1.01 billion) in 2025, according to market research company NBJ.
But over the past few years, more and more people have become interested in taking the mineral magnesium for sleep. Some on social media claim that it offers a deeper, more restorative rest than melatonin, minus the morning grogginess.