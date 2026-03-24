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Irish rock band Kodaline to play final Singapore show on Aug 8 before calling it quits

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The band is expected to release their fifth and final studio album later in 2026.

The Irish rockers expected to release their fifth and final studio album later in 2026.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM KODALINE/INSTAGRAM

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BNB Diviyadhaarshini

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SINGAPORE – Irish rock band Kodaline will play what is likely their final Singapore show on Aug 8.

Ticket sales for the Singapore show at The Star Theatre will begin at noon on March 30 on the Ticketmaster website. Prices of tickets have not yet been released.

In October 2025, the band behind hits such as All I Want, Brother and High Hopes announced that they would be splitting up after 13 years of music-making.

They were expected to part ways right after releasing their final studio album later in 2026. Instead, they surprised fans worldwide with a tour announcement on the band’s Instagram page on March 23.

In their farewell tour, Kodaline are set to play multiple shows across Britain, Europe, Asia and Australia.

The tour will kick off on Aug 8 with the Singapore show, before heading to Manila and the rest of the world.

Kodaline’s final show as a band will take place in Manchester on Dec 15.

The group – comprising of Steve Garrigan, Vincent May, Mark Prendergast and Jason Boland – last performed in Singapore in 2023 in the band’s third sold-out show here.

The quartet that begun by busking on the streets of Dublin now has over a billion listeners on Spotify daily. “We are, and always will be, forever grateful for your love and support. It’s been a journey that we will never forget and we hope the music stays with you long after we’re gone,” said the band in a joint statement released to fans.

Although the exact release dates and title of their final album have not been announced, the band said “we want to end on a high, so before we say goodbye, we’re heading into the studio one last time, to record our fifth, and final album, as Kodaline”.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.