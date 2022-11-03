Iranian-Canadian photographer wins prestigious Leica award with stirring photos of Afghan women

GERMANY – Arresting images of the present mingled with nostalgic shots of the past at a wide-ranging Leica event last month.

The premium camera brand hosted its annual Celebration of Photography from Oct 19 to 21 at its headquarters in Leitz-Park, Wetzlar, located about a 45-minute drive from Frankfurt.

Some 250 to 300 guests and journalists from around the world were invited to the celebration, which boasted a varied line-up of award ceremonies, tours and product launches as well as an analogue photography workshop.

The main highlight, however, was the announcement of the 2022 winners of the brand’s international photo competition, the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (Loba), which was named in honour of Leica prototype inventor Oskar Barnack.

In the 42nd edition of the prestigious contest, Iranian-Canadian photographer Kiana Hayeri, 34, clinched the main prize for her series, Promises Written On The Ice, Left In The Sun.

Her stirring photos highlighted the Afghan women and girls living in challenging conditions brought on by decades of conflict and made worse by the return of Taliban rule in August 2021.

Ms Hayeri, who has been living in Afghanistan for the last eight years, weaved a poignant, visual narrative through photos curated from six years of work in the country.

She said: “Afghanistan is a place of extremes; the best and worst of humanity live side by side. Fear and courage, despair and hope, life and death coexist.”