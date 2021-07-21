Instrument of harmony

Monks during mass (above) in the church of the Abbey of Keur Moussa in Senegal. French Benedictines who founded Keur Moussa in 1963 were amazed at the sound of the kora, which they realised could replace the organ when performing the Gregorian chant.
Monks during mass (above) in the church of the Abbey of Keur Moussa in Senegal. French Benedictines who founded Keur Moussa in 1963 were amazed at the sound of the kora, which they realised could replace the organ when performing the Gregorian chant. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Monks during mass (above) in the church of the Abbey of Keur Moussa in Senegal. French Benedictines who founded Keur Moussa in 1963 were amazed at the sound of the kora, which they realised could replace the organ when performing the Gregorian chant.
They produce between 40 and 50 koras a year in a small workshop and the instruments have become a point of reference for touring musicians and prominent members of griots, who pass on oral history through stories and music.
Monks during mass (above) in the church of the Abbey of Keur Moussa in Senegal. French Benedictines who founded Keur Moussa in 1963 were amazed at the sound of the kora, which they realised could replace the organ when performing the Gregorian chant.
They produce between 40 and 50 koras a year in a small workshop and the instruments have become a point of reference for touring musicians and prominent members of griots, who pass on oral history through stories and music.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
