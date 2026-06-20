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These three fathers – (from left) Muhammad Irfan Mohamed Awi, Michael Sim and Thinesh Edward Balasingam – showed love in action in different ways.

SINGAPORE – Few things test parents’ mettle as much as their children’s health. When illness strikes or major medical conditions arise, some give in to despair, while others move to support.

These three fathers showed love in action in different ways.

Muhammad Irfan Mohamed Awi cooked two meals a day and slept in his son’s room when his then-teenager was diagnosed with blood cancer.

Michael Sim taught his son, who has Asperger’s Syndrome and muscular dystrophy, to dream big and see beyond his physical limitations.

Thinesh Edward Balasingam held the fort when both his toddler son and pregnant wife were hospitalised at the same time.



This Father’s Day, they share their stories of strength and selflessness.

Single father cooked and cared for son with blood cancer

The hospital became a second home for Muhammad Irfan Mohamed Awi, 53, after his son was diagnosed with blood cancer, a type of lymphoma.

What started out as a prolonged cough for Muhammad Danish Muhammad Irfan turned into an emergency in October 2021.

Danish, then 16, became breathless and had to be admitted to the intensive care unit at National University Hospital.

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He helped son with muscular dystrophy dream bigger

For one month in 2022, Michael Sim hit the books with his son, Aaron, who was doing his A levels.

Worried about his economics grade falling from B to C, the then 18-year-old asked his dad to find him a tutor. The elder Sim did not do just that, but he also took leave and sat with Aaron during the online lessons to help reinforce his learning.

“It was not easy, especially because Aaron does not respond well to pressure. But we also had some great moments together, and it was especially fulfilling when he eventually went on to ace his paper,” Sim, now 56, says.

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He delivered and fed breast milk to newborn when wife was sick

When Thinesh Edward Balasingam saw his wife Xiao Hui come out of the bedroom in June 2022, he stopped in his tracks. She looked drowsy and deathly pale.

Her Apple watch sounded an alarm as her pulse had dropped to about 37 beats a minute, below the normal range of 60 to 100.

Two days earlier, she had been discharged after delivering their son, Skanda, through an emergency C-section after 48 hours of labour.

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