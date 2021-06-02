Inside the confinement centres

Spanning some 5,000 sq ft across three levels, The Clover Suites sits above a medical and dental clinic in Siglap. It has nine rooms ranging from about 22 sq m to 26 sq m, decorated in chic shades of grey and forest green, with full-height windows. Its bigger premium rooms have a separate area where mums or dads can work.

New mums can choose to eat their five meals a day at its small cafe on level two, which provides food catered by NouRiche, a well-known confinement caterer that works with traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) experts on its menus. This is where mothers can socialise with other guests or meet relatives and friends.