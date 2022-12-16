Inside a Lego factory, where Christmas wishes come true

BILLUND, Denmark – As a boy, Mr Samuel Tacchi was crazy about Lego cranes.

Now, he designs them, under cloak-and-dagger secrecy, at the Danish group’s headquarters where Santa has filled his sacks for decades.

At its ultra-modern flagship building in Billund, a visit to the offices where the design work is done is out of the question – the company is fiercely protective of its trade secrets.

But Mr Tacchi, a 34-year-old Frenchman, lifts the veil a smidgen on the creative process, standing at a display featuring some of the brand’s colourful toy kits.

“I always start with a little sketch on paper about what I have in mind,” says Mr Tacchi, who designs for the Lego Technic series. Technic sets use specialised pieces, sometimes including motors and pneumatic elements, to build advanced models.

“Then I start to build the technical layout: the drive train, steering, and starting to build with the function. And then I dive into the styling.

“Then afterwards, we dive into the computer.”

His office is a child’s dream come true, chock-a-block with Lego Technic pieces.

“We have an elements shelf behind our backs. It’s easy to reach and fix some elements, build them together and see if (our idea) works,” he says.

In his seven years with the company, Mr Tacchi has helped create around 25 kits.

A family-owned company, Lego employs more than 20,000 people around the world – more than a quarter of them in Billund, which is also home to its oldest factory.

Here, in a huge hall where robots move about like in a choreographed dance, hundreds of thousands of pieces are manufactured each day.