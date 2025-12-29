Influencer Melissa Koh gives birth to fourth child

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Influencer Melissa Koh with her husband James Chen and their newborn daughter Ava Jane.

SINGAPORE – Local influencer Melissa Koh welcomed her fourth child in a Christmas Day post.

The 36-year-old announced the birth of her daughter, Ava Jane, on Instagram on Dec 25.

“She’s here. Welcoming our little princess, @avajanechen,” Koh wrote, posting s everal photos of herself with her baby and her husband, photographer James Chen.

She also shared a video of her newborn, with a card indicating that her daughter was born on Dec 21.

“Can’t believe she’s mine,” Koh wrote. Mentioning two of her sons, she added: “She looks so much like a mix of Oli and Asher – what do you guys think?”

Koh and her husband also have three sons – Noah Tobias, six; Asher Matthias, who was born in June 2021 and died in April 2023; and Oliver Elias, two.

She announced her most recent pregnancy on Instagram in July.

She shared more photos of her family posing around a Christmas tree on Dec 25.

“Grateful for family, togetherness and the magic of Christmas. Sending love from our family to yours,” she wrote. “We brought home the best gift of all this year.”

On Dec 26, Koh also posted a video of her and her husband with their daughter.

“The quiet magic of the night before Christmas,” she wrote. “Adding this to my core memory – home with Ava, and her very first Christmas.”