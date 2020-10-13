Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

SuperPark Singapore, one of the biggest indoor playgrounds here, closed down last Thursday after less than two years of operations.

Its landlord, Suntec City mall, confirmed the closure. "We took possession of the SuperPark premises on Oct 8 as the operator was not able to come up with a concrete plan to restart operations," said Mr Anthony Yip, deputy chairman of APM Property Management, the property manager of Suntec City.

The Business Times reported on Sept 29 that the park's holding company, SuperPark Asia Group, is under interim judicial management with $18 million in liabilities.

Its closure follows in the footsteps of other attractions for kids such as Kidzania Singapore in Sentosa and Cool De Sac, also in Suntec City, which both shuttered in June due to the pandemic.

Spanning 40,000 sq ft across two levels, SuperPark Singapore is the local outpost of a popular Finnish indoor activity park. It opened on Nov 17, 2018, and catered to both adults and children.

Other major indoor playgrounds in Singapore that have reopened include Kiztopia at Marina Square, Amazonia at Great World City and Waka Waka at Annex@Furama.

Mr Yip said that APM is reviewing various options for the Suntec space, including leasing it to other indoor play operators or converting it into a play area for shoppers.

He added: "We will also consider inviting the interim judicial manager of SuperPark to submit a proposal to restart operations if they choose to."

The Straits Times has contacted SuperPark Singapore and its Finnish parent company for comment. They did not respond by press time.