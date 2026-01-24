Indonesian influencer Lula Lahfah dies at 26: Media reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

As at Jan 24, Lula Lahfah had 2.7 million followers on Instagram, where she last posted a video on Jan 21.

Indonesian influencer Lula Lahfah has died at 26, according to local media reports on Jan 24.

CNN Indonesia reported that she was found dead in her apartment in South Jakarta on the evening of Jan 23.

Senior Commissioner Budi Hermanto from the Greater Jakarta Metropolitan Regional Police said the cause of death is under investigation and an autopsy will be conducted, the media outlet added.

The police had found medication and outpatient records in Lula’s apartment, and no signs of abuse on her body.

CNN Indonesia also reported that she had been hospitalised for a week in early January.

In a reply to a TikTok comment on Jan 2, Lula said she suffered from conditions such as diarrhoea, urinary tract infection (UTI), inflamed intestines, kidney stones and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

