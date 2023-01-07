In Quest Of: Whiskies come to life in Scotland

DUFFTOWN, Scotland – Nothing happens overnight in whisky.

That is especially the case with a 60-year-old scotch whisky like The Balvenie Sixty, which was first laid to rest in cask in 1962 and woken from its slumber in time for a special anniversary celebrated in October 2022.

The distillery’s oldest and rarest whisky release yet, which commemorates malt master David Charles Stewart’s 60-year tenure with the company, will be available globally from the first quarter of 2023.

Off the back of the launch of The Balvenie Sixty, a trip to Dufftown in Speyside unveiled how many hands go into creating the perfect dram – from the coopers who repair, build and refill casks; to the staff manning and maintaining the multiple 50,000-cask warehouses; to the malt master, who signs off on the spirit, making sure it maintains its quality and consistency over time.

Positioned between Inverness and Aberdeen, the whisky-producing region in northern Scotland is best known for its fruit-forward style of whiskies and high concentration of distilleries. Flavours such as apple, pear, honey, vanilla and spice feature in expressions, many of which are typically matured in sherry casks.

Autumn is a perfect time to visit, with the vivid reds, yellows and oranges of the Scottish countryside providing the perfect backdrop for a distillery tour or two.

Distillery tours

The Balvenie Distillery

Where: Dufftown, Keith AB55 4BB

Info: £50 (S$80) a person. Bookings are essential via str.sg/wyvX

The Balvenie has the distinction of being the only distillery that still grows its own barley, uses floor maltings (the traditional way to turn barley into malt) and keeps both coppersmiths (who fashion and maintain copper pot stills) and coopers (who make wooden casks) on-site.

Only a handful of tours are done every day, with each lasting around 2½ hours and ending with a whisky tasting.

Here, the attentive staff have an encyclopaedic knowledge of scotch whisky and a plethora of stories.

Above the cacophony of clanging metal and whirring machinery, one of the most memorable parts of the tour was watching the coopers work like clockwork to shape and piece together wood staves like a puzzle, binding them with hoops to create casks that will one day hold the whisky.

With fewer than five distilleries in Scotland that have on-site cooperages, it takes four years to train as a cooper. The team of about 14 coopers and apprentices here produce about 1,000 casks a week.

From a walk through the historic and attractive distillery, it was also apparent how the landscape has proved a source of inspiration for whisky releases.

For instance, the red-hued Second Red Rose – a 21-year-old whisky finished in ex-Australian Shiraz barrels – was inspired by the history of the Balvenie Castle on the edge of the distillery grounds. Many centuries ago, a former tenant’s rent to King James II was paid with a single red rose.

Glenfiddich Distillery