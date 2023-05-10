Implants, fat grafting and recovery: What to know before getting a boob job

At Artisan Plastic Surgery, all types of implants approved for use in Singapore are available, including Motiva silicone implants which have shown very low complication and rupture rates of less than 1 per cent after two years post-surgery.

Dr Tay says he can perform the surgery with an incision as small as 2.5cm.

“Motiva greatly mimics the consistency of breast tissue and we are seeing even more natural looking results,” adds Dr Tay.

Motiva implants are offered only by selected surgeons who have the relevant experience and are certified to use these newer implants.

Breast implants usually last at least between 15 and 20 years based on the manufacturer’s recommendation. There are, however, many patients who keep their implants beyond that period without any issues.

As they are considered medical devices, the implants need to be monitored regularly, adds Dr Tay.

Implants aren’t the only solution

Women who want a more modest increase in breast size can opt for fat transfer or grafting instead of implants.

The procedure involves taking fats from other parts of your body such as the tummy, hips and thighs, and injecting them into your breast.

However, only a certain amount of fat can be grafted each time as fat cannot survive without a blood supply. Dr Tay says it is preferable not to graft the fat into the breast glands as there may be an inherent risk of scarring, cyst formation, or a risk of infection. Because of this, patients may need one to three sessions of fat grafting to achieve their desired results.

Dr Tay notes that he is able to achieve high fat graft survival by combining his experience in fat stem cell research with the German-developed BEAULI technique. This procedure uses a waterjet system to gently harvest fat cells from the patient and process them in a closed system to preserve the cells’ viability. The fat cells are then injected into the patient’s breasts.

There is also hybrid breast augmentation, a combination of implants and fat grafting.

“By combining a modest-sized implant with fat grafting, you can achieve a more desirable contour and minimise the risk of feeling the implants, or producing a rippling effect under the skin,” says Dr Tay.

Smaller implants are used to better match the shape of the breast and avoid long-term issues such as sagging or malpositioning that may occur with larger implants.

Fat transfer is then used to top up the volume, improve the contour of the augmented breast, and thicken the soft tissue coverage of the implant.

This method is suitable for those who desire larger breasts but want to avoid potential issues with large implants, or prefer having implants above their chest muscles but have thin skin.

And despite the misconception, breast implants and fat grafting are not known to significantly affect a woman’s ability to breastfeed, says Dr Tay. However, if there are concerns, the surgeon can avoid a very large implant to minimise compression on breast tissue and avoid incision around the areola to fully preserve nipple sensation.

“It is up to you and your surgeon to decide which type of implant is suitable based on your anatomy and your desired results,” says Dr Tay.