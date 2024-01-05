Immersive exhibition on Lee Kuan Yew’s life extended till March 17

SINGAPORE – An immersive exhibition celebrating the life of Lee Kuan Yew, titled LKY: The Experience, has been extended.

Members of the public can now visit the exhibition, created by local company Lucid Experiences, until March 17. It was launched on Oct 6, 2023, and previously slated to close on Dec 31, 2023.

High traffic and good reviews are among reasons for the extension, said Lucid Experiences chief executive Tan Weiting.

“Over the last few weeks, in particular, we’ve had to turn people away at the door as tickets were sold out,” said Ms Tan.

The exhibition, held in a three-storey building at 11 Prinsep Link, includes interactive installations and more than 20 immersive rooms. A segment of the exhibition is a showcase of 100 video interviews with people whose lives have been impacted by Singapore’s founding prime minister.

Opening hours for the exhibition have been shortened, and the public can now visit from 10am to 8pm from Fridays to Sundays (last entry at 7pm) and 11am to 4pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays (last entry at 3pm). It is closed from Mondays to Wednesdays.

Tickets, which cost $18 each, can be purchased at str.sg/qTxT.