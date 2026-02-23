Ikea Singapore’s orangutan plushie out of stock after baby monkey Punch goes viral

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Punch, an abandoned baby Japanese macaque, has sought comfort in his stuffed organutan from Ikea, which is currently sold out in Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Move over, Moo Deng, because 2026 looks to be the year of Japanese baby macaque Punch and his stuffed orangutan from Ikea.

The seven-month-old male monkey - who was abandoned by his mother soon after birth at Japan’s Ichikawa City Zoo - and his soft toy became a global sensation over the weekend, thanks to clips of Punch seeking comfort in his plushie, even as he struggled to integrate with the rest of his monkey community.

And now, the 36cm Djungleskog orangutan plushie beloved by Punch - which retails for $19.90 - is sold out at the Swedish home and lifestyle retailer’s physical and online stores in Singapore.

But Ikea Singapore’s website indicates that it is expected to be back in stores by the end of next week.

Meanwhile, the 20cm mini version, which retails for $2.90, still has selected availability. According to the website, it is sold out at Ikea Tampines, and stocks are low at Ikea Alexandra. Ikea Singapore’s online store and Ikea Jem still have good availability.

Other stuffed animals in the Djungleskog collection, such as the brown bear, are also still in stock.

When Punch was born in July 2025, he was cared for by staff at the zoo, which is located in the Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo.

When he was six days old, the zookeepers introduced the stuffed orangutan from Ikea to help mitigate the loss of his mother. Punch immediately clung onto the toy, as baby macaques are entirely dependent on their mothers for several months.

From then on, the pair became inseparable - even after he was reintegrated with the rest of the monkey troop in January 2026.

But Punch had difficulty fitting in. Undated clips on social media show him being rejected by the other monkeys, and frequently playing alone.

In one clip posted to TikTok on Feb 19, Punch is seen being bullied by several larger macaques, and manages to escape to seek solace in his “emotional support” companion, which he often drags around the enclosure with him.

Videos of Punch have steadily gained traction on social media over the month of February, but it was only in the past week that people outside of Japan got caught up in the saga of Punch’s daily struggles.

On Feb 17, Ichikawa City mayor Ko Tanaka shared a photo of himself and Ikea Japan president Petra Fare with a plethora of stuffed animals that the company had donated to the zoo.

And in solidarity with “Punch-kun”, people around the world have been acquiring their own stuffed orangutans from Ikea.

According to an article published by The New York Times on Feb 19, the company said that it has seen “a clear increase in sales of the Djungelskog orangutan toy, particularly in Japan, the US and South Korea”.

Ikea Singapore has not yet responded to The Straits Times’ queries about local sales.

Meanwhile, Ichikawa City Zoo has reported on X that it is doing its best to keep up with the surge of visitors flocking there to catch a glimpse of their star attraction.

A tweet posted on Feb 22 said: “Thanks to everyone’s good manners, it was a calm atmosphere with no fights or anything like that. Punch, around 5pm, was meticulously groomed by two monkeys and is steadily fitting into the group.”