‘I understand their shame’: Psychologist who recovered from eating disorder now treats patients

SINGAPORE – Sometimes, when Dr Kim Lian Rolles-Abraham listens to patients share about their struggles with eating disorders, it feels like looking into a distant mirror.

“Some patients eat in the toilet, they eat out of the trash can, or they eat out of the freezer before the food is thawed. There are a lot of embarrassing behaviours that people struggling with eating disorders might be hesitant to share because they’re scared of being judged by someone who doesn’t understand,” says the 35-year-old senior clinical psychologist at Better Life Psychological Medicine Clinic.