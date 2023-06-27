‘I have true love’: Taiwanese star Jam Hsiao to marry his manager, who is 14 years his senior

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jam Hsiao is getting married to his manager Summer Lin, whom he has long been rumoured to be dating.

Making the surprise announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday night, the 36-year-old wrote in Mandarin: “I know this is sudden, but I want everyone to know that I am very happy, I really am very happy.

“I have music, basketball, good friends, a loving family and my supporters, I have a lot. Now, I have love, a love that is true and complete.”

Hsiao and Ms Lin, who turned 50 on Tuesday, have worked together since his debut 16 years ago.

In the post, the Mandopop star wished her a happy birthday and said she has been his most trusted work partner all these years.

He revealed that he proposed to Ms Lin on Monday night.

“Yes, I have officially bid farewell to singlehood. I will treasure and love her well,” he wrote.

The pair has been romantically linked for many years.

In March 2020, Taiwanese media company Mirror Media spotted Hsiao and Ms Lin heading to his house together.

In June 2021, the couple was also spotted in Beijing by the paparazzi taking selfies in a car after Hsiao had recorded a variety show.

Hsiao will be headlining Asian music event Sundown festival that is taking place on Aug 12 and 13 this year. The performer will lead a line-up of acts including Asian-American DJ Kim Lee, Malaysian rapper Namewee, as well as international special guest DJs R3HAB and Firebeatz.