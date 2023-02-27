Next-gen influencer: This retired banker has found a new calling as a volunteer mentor

Armed with storytelling activities and Kahoot! quizzes he created himself, Mr Bardin Jean-Michel Francois travels to Naval Base Primary School and Xishan Primary School every week to engage with students in after-school mentoring sessions.

“Children are a very demanding audience, and you have to teach them things in as little as 10 minutes, or you won’t hold their attention,” says the 69-year-old, who devotes more than a day each week preparing for the volunteer sessions.

A former chief operating officer of a French bank, Mr Bardin – who goes by the name Jimmy – is not your typical local volunteer. The Frenchman fell in love with Singapore during a business trip in 1985 and decided to retire here in 2015 after a 25-year career in the banking industry.

For him, retirement was akin to “liberation from prison”, freeing him up to pursue his many interests, from cooking French cuisine to performing in the Singapore Symphony Chorus.

“I cannot imagine myself watching TV at home the whole day, and I have so many things to do!” says Mr Bardin.

He had always wanted to volunteer, so retirement gave him the time and freedom to scout around for opportunities. “It is fulfilling to be able to give back to society,” he says cheerfully.

As he speaks only English and French, volunteering with elderly people who speak Asian languages or dialects was out of the picture. After visiting an open house event organised by RSVP Singapore The Organisation of Senior Volunteers in 2018, Mr Bardin decided to join its Mentoring Programme which gave him the opportunity to impact the lives of many children.

“The younger the children are, the bigger the influence you will be,” he explains.