Ageless friendships: 56-year difference no barrier to their heartwarming bond

They say that the older you get, the harder it is to make new friends and close ones at that.

But 78-year-old Victor Lee has proven that this is just a myth. He found a buddy in Mr Arthur Leong in June 2023, and the two have since become inseparable.

Mr Lee, who has resided at NTUC Health Nursing Home (Tampines) since December 2022, first met the 22-year-old during a trishaw ride outing organised by the home. Mr Leong, a chemistry and life sciences student at the National University of Singapore, was assigned to show Mr Lee around for the day. He volunteers at the nursing home at least three times a week.

It was such a pleasant and memorable first meeting that Mr Lee rattles off the date of the excursion easily: June 27, 2023.

Their age gap, spanning more than 50 years, has not resulted in communication or generational barriers. Instead, the two have found common interests.

For instance, during a visit to the National Museum of Singapore, some exhibits triggered Mr Lee’s memories of his school days. The English-educated Mr Lee shared with Mr Leong how he struggled with learning Mandarin in school, something that the latter, who was born in Indonesia, could relate to.

Mr Lee, who has 10 grandchildren aged 11 to 19, describes his young friend as “a very nice person who is interesting, humble and obliging”, and reaches out to hold his hand often during this hour-long interview. He enjoys chatting with young people as he finds them open-minded.

“Making friends with them keeps my mind healthy and gives me more knowledge about how they live these days,” he explains.

His daughter Ms Wendy Lee agrees. The 51-year-old, who also volunteers at the nursing home, has seen a positive change in her father.

“Having friends is important to anyone. No man is an island. I think it is good for him to connect with young people to receive positive energy and encouragement to learn new things and widen his social circle. This helps improve his overall mental and emotional well-being,” Ms Lee shares.

Mr Leong, on the other hand, is drawn to the older man’s enthusiasm about everything.

“He’s always cheerful, smiling and super excited about even the smallest things, even if it’s just about my trip to Malaysia. He’s someone I can talk to for a very long time. Sometimes, we chat for an hour or longer as he’s very open-minded. We just click!”

Mr Lee, who retired more than 10 years ago after working for a company that supplies ships with essential goods, agrees: “We have got along very well since the day we met.”

Sharing stories and skills