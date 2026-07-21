Hybe to launch K-pop girl group Tuide including Twice Jihyo’s sister

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ABD is an arm of the K-pop behemoth, Hybe, exclusively focusing on girl groups.

SEOUL – Hybe’s new subsidiary ABD opened a social media account on July 21, unveil ing the name of the girl group it is launching: Tuide.

The name is inspired by “Tune the tid e”, conveying the ambition to create a new wave of joy.

ABD is an arm of the K-pop behemoth, exclusively focusing on girl groups. The first act it will launch will comprise seven members, including Seoyeon, the youngest sister of Twice’s leader, Jihyo.

Three members, including Seoyeon, appeared in the short video from May, introducing the affiliate headed by Han Sung-soo, the producer behind the success of Seventeen, TWS and Iz*One.

Formerly of Pledis Entertainment, he was named as one of Indie Power Players by Billboard in May.

Tuide will debut by the end of 2026 . THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK