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Hybe to launch K-pop girl group Tuide including Twice Jihyo’s sister

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ABD is an arm of the K-pop behemoth, Hybe, exclusively focusing on girl groups. 

ABD is an arm of the K-pop behemoth, Hybe, exclusively focusing on girl groups. 

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ABD_ABOLDDREAM/INSTAGRAM

  • Hybe's new subsidiary ABD announced a girl group named Tuide, meaning "Tune the tide", aiming to create a new wave of joy in K-pop.
  • The seven-member group includes Seoyeon, youngest sister of Twice leader Jihyo, and is led by producer Han Sung-soo.
  • Tuide will debut by the end of 2026, with ABD focusing exclusively on launching girl groups under Hybe's umbrella.

AI generated

SEOUL – Hybe’s new subsidiary ABD opened a social media account on July 21, unveiling the name of the girl group it is launching: Tuide.

The name is inspired by “Tune the tide”, conveying the ambition to create a new wave of joy.

ABD is an arm of the K-pop behemoth, exclusively focusing on girl groups. The first act it will launch will comprise seven members, including Seoyeon, the youngest sister of Twice’s leader, Jihyo.

Three members, including Seoyeon, appeared in the short video from May, introducing the affiliate headed by Han Sung-soo, the producer behind the success of Seventeen, TWS and Iz*One.

Formerly of Pledis Entertainment, he was named as one of Indie Power Players by Billboard in May.

Tuide will debut by the end of 2026. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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