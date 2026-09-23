Hybe Cine Fest expands globally with BTS live screenings, including in S’pore

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The 2026 programme includes three concert films, two live broadcasts from BTS’ BTS World Tour ‘Arirang’ and a sing-along screening featuring music videos and other performance footage from Hybe-affiliated artists.

SEOUL – South Korea’s Hybe is taking its annual film series worldwide for the first time in 2026, bringing concert films and live broadcasts of BTS’ ongoing world tour to more than 1,100 theaters across 50 countries.

Hybe Cine Fest 2026 will run from Oct 24 to Oct 31, the K-pop company said on Sept 23.

Shaw Theatres, in an Instagram post on Sept 23, announced that screenings will take place at its cinemas in Singapore.

In South Korea, the films and live broadcasts will be shown exclusively by Lotte Cinema.

The festival debuted in Latin America in 2024, drawing about 260,000 moviegoers, before expanding to Asia in 2025, where attendance reached about 320,000.

The 2026 programme includes three concert films, two live broadcasts from BTS’ BTS World Tour Arirang and a sing-along screening featuring music videos and other performance footage from Hybe-affiliated artists.

BTS’ concerts in Buenos Aires on Oct 24 and Sao Paulo on Oct 30 will be shown live at participating theatres .

The three concert films, each making their respective theatrical debuts, include a Seventeen concert in Incheon, a Tomorrow X Together show in Seoul and an Enhypen performance in Seoul.

The festival will also feature Hybe Cheering Party, a sing-along screening of music videos and performance footage from 13 acts under Hybe Music Group, including BTS, Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen, Le Sserafim, &Team, BoyNextDoor, TWS, Illit and Katseye.

Romanised Korean lyrics and fan chants will appear on the screen for the audience to sing along.

More than 10 theatres worldwide will offer additional attractions, including designated photo areas, message walls and stations where fans can customise light sticks.

Selected theatres will also sell related merchandise.

Tickets go on sale internationally on Sept 30 and in South Korea Oct 15. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK