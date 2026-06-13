Hybe apologises for delay on first night of BTS world tour in Busan

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BTS kicked off its world tour Arirang in Busan on June 12.

SEOUL - Hybe, the agency behind K-pop boy band BTS, issued a formal apology after the first night of the group’s world tour in Busan was delayed by more than one hour, according to its fandom platform on June 13.

“We deeply apologise to all audience that came to watch the ‘Arirang’ world tour, for the inconvenience caused by the delay in the start of the performance,” the agency said in a notice on Weverse.

The agency pledged to bolster overall on-site operations to prevent recurrences during the second concert set to take place in the port city of Busan later in the day, the notice read.

BTS kicked off its world tour Arirang in Busan on June 12.

The concert was scheduled to start at 7pm local time but was pushed back by around 75 minutes to 8.15pm, as the entry process of tens of thousands of fans was delayed. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK