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Up to 40 per cent off on portable monitors, headphones and more

The Amazon Prime Day sale is one of the biggest tech shopping events on Amazon.sg. Running from Jun 23-26, this year’s sale brings brand-wide offers worth keeping an eye on.

Whether you’re getting a head start or diving in mid-sale, it’s the perfect time to score serious deals on gadgets, gaming gear, headphones and accessories.

While we wait for the four-day shopping event to drop, shoppers can already take advantage of early Prime Day deals on the platform. In the meantime, we’ve picked out the best Amazon deals for tech we found on the site, so you can get your shopping on.

Do note that prices and deals are always changing. So, check back on the Amazon website or this article for the best tech deals when the Prime Day 2026 goes live.

In this article

What to expect from Amazon Prime Day 2026

Deals to shop before Amazon Prime Day: Quick picks

Early tech deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2026

What to expect from Amazon Prime Day 2026

From previous Amazon Prime Day sales, we can expect major markdowns on popular brands. In the past, we’ve seen historical discounts of up to 66 per cent off accessories, 50 per cent off headphones, 44 per cent off cables and chargers, and 30 per cent off gaming peripherals.

For now, we know that we can expect bargains of up to 40 per cent off the kitchen, sportswear and toys categories. Here are the Amazon Prime Day deals that have been teased so far:

Up to 40 per cent off Nautica

Up to 30 per cent off Skechers and Joseph Joseph

Up to 25 per cent off JOOLA and Corelle

Up to 20 per cent off Owala, Hot Wheels and Brabantia

A reminder that you have to be a Prime Member to be able to access these deals. Not a Prime member yet? Sign up now for a free 30-day trial to shop these exclusive deals.

Deals to shop before Amazon Prime Day: Quick picks

Early tech deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2026

Here are more Amazon deals to shop, before the Prime Day 2026 discounts kick in. They are found in the Today’s Deals section - you can browse those discounts in anticipation of the actual sale.

During the actual sale, we’ll be taking note of the best Amazon Prime Day deals in tech and electronics, so you don’t have to dig through hundreds of deals endlessly.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Router (RS700S), $578

Original price: $1,299 (56 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Want to upgrade your home internet? You’ll need a good router to take advantage of the 10Gbps broadband plans that are getting more commonplace these days. This tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router from Netgear is going at a great discount.

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Bowers & Wilkins Px7 Noise Cancelling Headphones, $411.06

Original price: $699 (41 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

These headphones from Bowers & Wilkins not only look great, they also sound great with a dedicated, discrete headphone amplifier, 40mm bio-cellulose drivers and support for the Qualcomm AptX Adaptive 24-bit/96kHz and AptX Lossless high-res codecs. There’s also active noise cancellation, eight microphones and 30 hours of battery life.

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Belkin UltraCharge Wireless Charger with Qi2, 25W, $28.35

Original price: $41.32 (31 per cent off) Buy the Limited Prime deal here

PHOTO: AMAZON

If you’re rocking a newer phone that supports Qi2 charging, this wireless charger from Belkin will let you get the full 25W wireless charging speed instead of being limited to the slower 15W speeds.

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Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 3 Gaming Headset for PlayStation 5, $102.68

Original price: $169 (40 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Level up your gaming sessions with this gaming headset from Turtle Beach, designed for PlayStation 5 gamers. The Stealth 600 Gen 3 headset has 80 hours of battery life, a built-in mic that can be tucked away, and the ability to connect to multiple platforms like PC, PS5 and mobile via 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth connectivity.

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UPERFECT 15.6” IPS HDR FHD Portable Monitor, $109.99

Original price: $155.99 (29 per cent off) Buy the Limited Prime Deal here

PHOTO: AMAZON

Up your productivity game with this 15.6-inch portable monitor from Uperfect. Not only does it come with a USB-C port that can receive power and a signal, there’s also a full-sized HDMI port so you can connect it to a desktop or gaming console. It’s also VESA-compatible for mounting onto a monitor arm if needed.

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Beelink SER5 Mini PC, $479

Original price: $619 (23 per cent off) Buy here

PHOTO: AMAZON

If you’re looking to simplify your desktop setup, this mini PC from Beelink might be just what you need. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable up to 64GB) and 500GB of M.2 SSD storage (upgradable up to 4TB), the SER5 Mini PC is a nice little prebuilt that offers a good amount of value.

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All prices and deals are correct at time of publication

This story was adapted from HardwareZone.