How will ‘Loki’ handle the multiverse? Its writer talks about season 2.

LOS ANGELES - Loki has worn many hats since his initial appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011.

In the first “Avengers” movie, the God of Mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston, descended on New York City with an alien army.

In “Thor: Ragnarok,” he teamed up with his brother to protect the people of Asgard, morphing from villain to antihero.

And now, in the second season of the “Loki” television series, which premiered Thursday on Disney+, he embarks on a new and unlikely mission – saving the Time Variance Authority.

Season 2 of “Loki” takes place in the aftermath of the mayhem from the first installment, in which Loki and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), a free-spirited Loki variant, arrived at the end of history.

There, they discovered He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the time-bending scientist who masterminded the TVA to prevent another war among the many variants of himself.

When Sylvie stabs He Who Remains, she plunges the TVA and the Sacred Timeline into chaos, unleashing the multiverse. As Season 2 commences, new worlds branch from the timeline, TVA forces splinter into factions and Loki grapples with a problem called time-slipping as he is caught in a tug of war between past and present.

To preserve the TVA, Loki reunites with familiar characters – including the wry Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) – as well as new ones, such as O.B, a TVA fix-it man played by Oscar-winning actor Ke Huy Quan, and Victor Timely, a 19th-century inventor and Kang variant played by Majors.

With original director Kate Herron leaving the project, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who helped direct “Moon Knight,” became the new lead directors on a majority of the episodes. Eric Martin, who helped write some of the first season’s episodes, has become head writer.

In a video call from his writing studio in Los Angeles, Martin spoke about crafting the plot and characters of Season 2 and working with Quan in his new role.

What were some of the themes you had in mind as you wrote the script for this show?

A: I think the most important thing to me is just character and emotionality. I wanted to have everything driven by the wants and needs of our characters and really just focus on their emotional journeys first and foremost. That is the basis for all the drama: Who are our people? Where are their heads at? What do they need? Those are the dramatic questions that drive everything.

As for themes, we still have the ideas of free will and destiny that continue on from Season 1. But for new things, I think order versus chaos is a continual theme. And then a power vacuum. What happens in a power vacuum? I think like the overarching concept of Season 2 is, “You break it, you buy it.” That’s what happened at the end of Season 1. They broke the system. And so now they own this nebulous thing, and it needs to reform and become something new.