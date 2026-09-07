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How to tell if fatigue and dark circles signal iron deficiency

NEW YORK – “Ferritin face” is what social media influencers call the tired, sallow, dark-circles-around-the-eyes look they claim is a signal that your body is not getting enough iron.

Iron deficiency is also a common subject of posts by doctors, nurses, wellness coaches and others in health fields.