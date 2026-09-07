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How to tell if fatigue and dark circles signal iron deficiency

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Fatigue is a hallmark symptom of iron deficiency.

Fatigue is a hallmark symptom of iron deficiency.

PHOTO: PIXABAY

Sabrina Malhi

  • Iron deficiency is the most common nutritional deficiency worldwide, affecting nearly one in three US adults, especially women, and is often overlooked or mistaken for stress or fatigue.
  • Ferritin testing is the best way to detect early iron deficiency, as standard haemoglobin tests may miss it until severe anaemia develops.
  • Treatment varies from oral supplements to intravenous iron, but addressing underlying causes like bleeding or absorption issues is crucial; unnecessary supplementation can cause harm.

AI generated

NEW YORK – “Ferritin face” is what social media influencers call the tired, sallow, dark-circles-around-the-eyes look they claim is a signal that your body is not getting enough iron.

Iron deficiency is also a common subject of posts by doctors, nurses, wellness coaches and others in health fields.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.