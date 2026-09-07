How to tell if fatigue and dark circles signal iron deficiency
Sabrina Malhi
- Iron deficiency is the most common nutritional deficiency worldwide, affecting nearly one in three US adults, especially women, and is often overlooked or mistaken for stress or fatigue.
- Ferritin testing is the best way to detect early iron deficiency, as standard haemoglobin tests may miss it until severe anaemia develops.
- Treatment varies from oral supplements to intravenous iron, but addressing underlying causes like bleeding or absorption issues is crucial; unnecessary supplementation can cause harm.
AI generated
NEW YORK – “Ferritin face” is what social media influencers call the tired, sallow, dark-circles-around-the-eyes look they claim is a signal that your body is not getting enough iron.
Iron deficiency is also a common subject of posts by doctors, nurses, wellness coaches and others in health fields.