How to cope with miscarriage, stillbirth

Pregnancy loss, whether a miscarriage or stillbirth, often brings up feelings of shame and hopelessness along with grief, says Ms Silvia Wetherell, a certified perinatal mental health counsellor at Alliance Counselling.
"Many couples struggle to recover from the loss, wounded by miscommunication and failed attempts at supporting each other, compounded by different coping strategies. Perhaps the woman wants to share her sadness and talk about the lost baby, while the husband tries to keep busy and distracted, mostly avoiding the topic," she explains.