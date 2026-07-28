How to cope with bunions and when to get surgery
- Bunions are common foot deformities affecting about 20 per cent of people worldwide, causing pain and difficulty walking or standing.
- Proper footwear and customised insoles can delay bunion progression and relieve symptoms. Conservative treatments help but do not cure the condition.
- Surgery may be recommended when pain interferes with daily activities. Minimally invasive surgery allows quick recovery for mild cases, but early intervention is advised.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – In 2025, Edna Yong spent an unplanned $700 on three pairs of increasingly wider shoes because of her bunions. The 39-year-old tax manager and avid hiker was getting ready for a hiking holiday in Georgia.
She had lived with bony protrusions from the base of her big toes since secondary school, wearing mostly wide-cut shoes and sandals for comfort.