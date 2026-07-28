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How to cope with bunions and when to get surgery

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When lifting weights, Mehta goes barefoot. This helps her to avoid compensating for the bunion.

When lifting weights, personal trainer Neha Mehta goes barefoot as it helps her to avoid compensating for the bunions.

ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

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Akshita Nanda

  • Bunions are common foot deformities affecting about 20 per cent of people worldwide, causing pain and difficulty walking or standing.
  • Proper footwear and customised insoles can delay bunion progression and relieve symptoms. Conservative treatments help but do not cure the condition.
  • Surgery may be recommended when pain interferes with daily activities. Minimally invasive surgery allows quick recovery for mild cases, but early intervention is advised.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – In 2025, Edna Yong spent an unplanned $700 on three pairs of increasingly wider shoes because of her bunions. The 39-year-old tax manager and avid hiker was getting ready for a hiking holiday in Georgia.

She had lived with bony protrusions from the base of her big toes since secondary school, wearing mostly wide-cut shoes and sandals for comfort.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.