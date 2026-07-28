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How to cope with bunions and when to get surgery

When lifting weights, personal trainer Neha Mehta goes barefoot as it helps her to avoid compensating for the bunions.

SINGAPORE – In 2025, Edna Yong spent an unplanned $700 on three pairs of increasingly wider shoes because of her bunions. The 39-year-old tax manager and avid hiker was getting ready for a hiking holiday in Georgia.

She had lived with bony protrusions from the base of her big toes since secondary school, wearing mostly wide-cut shoes and sandals for comfort.