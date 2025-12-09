Straitstimes.com header logo

How this 57-year-old achieved diabetes remission after losing over 10kg

Mr New Boon Hwee, 57, lost weight through a year-long programme under NHG Polyclinics and achieved diabetes remission.

Mr New Boon Hwee, 57, no longer needs to take diabetes medication and is also off blood pressure medication.

ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN

Akshita Nanda

  • NHG Polyclinics' REMI-D programme aims to help Type 2 diabetes patients achieve remission through dietary interventions and support for a year.
  • The programme involves three months of a very low calorie diet to induce ketosis, followed by three months reintroducing more foods, then six months of weight maintenance.
  • While REMI-D shows promise, with 14 of 16 patients in remission at six months, sustained success requires ongoing support and may not suit everyone.

SINGAPORE – Could you live on 800 calories a day for three months if your doctor asked you to?

This very low calorie diet is part of a new year-long, medically supervised programme at NHG Polyclinics, which aims to help patients with Type 2 diabetes achieve remission.

