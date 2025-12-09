Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr New Boon Hwee, 57, no longer needs to take diabetes medication and is also off blood pressure medication.

SINGAPORE – Could you live on 800 calories a day for three months if your doctor asked you to?

This very low calorie diet is part of a new year-long, medically supervised programme at NHG Polyclinics, which aims to help patients with Type 2 diabetes achieve remission.