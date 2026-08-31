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No concert hall, no dress code needed: Just the arts, where life happens
Through ArtsEverywhere @ CDC and National Gallery Singapore’s Art on Wheels, unexpected arts experiences are popping up closer to home
The scent of durian lingered in the air as musicians from Jazz Association (Singapore) filled the evening with music. A flute solo drifted through the chatter of uncles and aunties catching up over dinner. Children, clutching balloon cartoon characters, darted between batik workshops and colouring booths. Some families stopped for a song before heading home with their takeaway meals. Others stayed a little longer than planned.
It wasn’t a concert hall or an arts festival. It was an ordinary weekend in Khatib where ArtsEverywhere @ CDC and National Gallery Singapore’s Art on Wheels programme brought live jazz music and hands-on art activities into the heartlands.
In a place where people usually gather to shop, eat and run errands, jazz and visual arts became part of the everyday rhythm, inviting passers-by to stop, watch and join in. This is the quiet magic of the arts. They often appear when least expected, turning everyday moments into memories. Whether it’s music at a neighbourhood square or art around the corner, the arts have a way of bringing people together, one shared moment at a time.
Find out how else the arts can make life seem fuller when woven into our everyday.