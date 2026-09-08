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How safe are tattoos?

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The tattooing process and the ink itself can cause reactions, including immune responses and bacterial infections.

The tattooing process and the ink itself can cause reactions, including immune responses and bacterial infections.

PHOTO: ERIC HELGAS/NYTIMES

Allessandra DiCorato

  • Tattoos carry risks such as bacterial infections and allergic reactions; about 11 per cent of complications are infections and 37 per cent are allergies, often linked to ink or aftercare products.
  • Some tattoo inks contain unlisted ingredients, and researchers are studying possible links between tattoos and cancer, especially lymphoma, though evidence is not conclusive.
  • To reduce risks, ensure clean skin, avoid red pigments if allergic, keep tattoos protected, and choose experienced tattoo artists for safer procedures and aftercare.

AI generated

Once a form of rebellion hidden under your sleeve, tattoos are now so commonplace that almost half of US adults aged 30 to 49 have at least one. Despite their growing popularity, there is a lot scientists do not know about how tattoos interact with the body.

When you get a tattoo, an artist uses needles to deposit ink 1mm to 3mm deep into your skin. This process – and the ink itself – can cause reactions such as immune responses and bacterial infections. Some researchers are also studying whether tattoos can cause longer-term complications, like cancer.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.