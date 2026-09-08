How safe are tattoos?

Once a form of rebellion hidden under your sleeve, tattoos are now so commonplace that almost half of US adults aged 30 to 49 have at least one. Despite their growing popularity, there is a lot scientists do not know about how tattoos interact with the body.

When you get a tattoo, an artist uses needles to deposit ink 1mm to 3mm deep into your skin. This process – and the ink itself – can cause reactions such as immune responses and bacterial infections. Some researchers are also studying whether tattoos can cause longer-term complications, like cancer.