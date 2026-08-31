How much is that gene-edited dog in the window?

NEW YORK – For thousands of years, we have been trying to craft our ideal canine companions. We have honed their abilities to perform an array of specific tasks, from fetching waterfowl to staring down wayward sheep. We have reshaped and refined their bodies, producing sausage-shaped dachshunds, polka-dotted Dalmatians, bushy-browed schnauzers and deeply wrinkled shar peis .

And we have done it using nothing more sophisticated than good old-fashioned selective breeding. Now, our canine engineering efforts are entering a new era.