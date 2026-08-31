How much is that gene-edited dog in the window?
Emily Anthes
- Kindred Companion Sciences created the first gene-edited hypoallergenic dogs using CRISPR to disable a gene producing allergens, resulting in two healthy beagles with no allergen detected.
- Experts warn more time and data are needed to confirm safety and effectiveness, and ethical concerns arise about potential health risks and animal welfare.
- Gene editing offers new possibilities but must be combined with improved breeding practices to enhance dog welfare and avoid past issues from selective breeding.
AI generated
NEW YORK – For thousands of years, we have been trying to craft our ideal canine companions. We have honed their abilities to perform an array of specific tasks, from fetching waterfowl to staring down wayward sheep. We have reshaped and refined their bodies, producing sausage-shaped dachshunds, polka-dotted Dalmatians, bushy-browed schnauzers and deeply wrinkled shar peis.
And we have done it using nothing more sophisticated than good old-fashioned selective breeding. Now, our canine engineering efforts are entering a new era.