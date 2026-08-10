How healthy are beets?
Simar Bajaj
- Beets are rich in nitrates, which help lower blood pressure by relaxing and widening blood vessels, especially benefiting older adults and those with certain health conditions.
- Beetroot juice can improve exercise performance by increasing blood flow and muscle power, though benefits are smaller for very fit individuals.
- Beets support brain health by enhancing blood flow and providing folate and antioxidants that may reduce inflammation and cognitive decline risks.
AI generated
NEW YORK – Beets owe their vibrancy – ruby red, deep purple and bright gold – to powerful antioxidants.
But what really sets these root vegetables apart is that they are a standout source of nitrate, a compound that can help regulate blood pressure and improve exercise performance.