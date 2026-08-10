How healthy are beets?

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Beets owe their vibrancy – ruby red, deep purple and bright gold – to powerful antioxidants.

NEW YORK – Beets owe their vibrancy – ruby red, deep purple and bright gold – to powerful antioxidants.

But what really sets these root vegetables apart is that they are a standout source of nitrate, a compound that can help regulate blood pressure and improve exercise performance.