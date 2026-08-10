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How healthy are beets?

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Beets owe their vibrancy – ruby red, deep purple and bright gold – to powerful antioxidants.

Beets owe their vibrancy – ruby red, deep purple and bright gold – to powerful antioxidants.

PHOTO: DAVID CHOW/NYTIMES

Simar Bajaj

  • Beets are rich in nitrates, which help lower blood pressure by relaxing and widening blood vessels, especially benefiting older adults and those with certain health conditions.
  • Beetroot juice can improve exercise performance by increasing blood flow and muscle power, though benefits are smaller for very fit individuals.
  • Beets support brain health by enhancing blood flow and providing folate and antioxidants that may reduce inflammation and cognitive decline risks.

AI generated

NEW YORK – Beets owe their vibrancy – ruby red, deep purple and bright gold – to powerful antioxidants.

But what really sets these root vegetables apart is that they are a standout source of nitrate, a compound that can help regulate blood pressure and improve exercise performance.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.